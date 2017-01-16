170116-N-HB733-344

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 16, 2017) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Frank Peters, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), performs a 21-gun salute during the Cole Memorial wreath-laying ceremony that honored the 17 Sailors who lost their lives on October 12, 2000. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security cooperations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

