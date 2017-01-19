170119-N-VC599-158

NORFOLK (Jan. 19, 2017) Capt. Chris DeGregory, commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) is interviewed by local media after arriving at Naval Station Norfolk following a seven and a half month deployment to the 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Justin Wolpert)

