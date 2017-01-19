170119-N-VC599-159

NORFOLK (Jan. 19, 2017) Friends and family gather to welcome home Sailors attached to guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61). USS Monterey (CG 61) arrived at Naval Station Norfolk following seven and a half month deployment to the 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)

