170119-N-VC599-159
NORFOLK (Jan. 19, 2017) Friends and family gather to welcome home Sailors attached to guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61). USS Monterey (CG 61) arrived at Naval Station Norfolk following seven and a half month deployment to the 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 02:09
|Photo ID:
|3119966
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|3174x1220
|Size:
|363.43 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170119-N-VC599-159 [Image 1 of 735], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
