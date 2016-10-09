(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170119-N-OY799-125 [Image 3 of 735]

    170119-N-OY799-125

    09.10.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170119-N-OY799-125 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Sailors combat a simulated fire during an integrated fire drill aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The integrated fire drill was an exercise with Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire Department to practice for an upcoming joint drill. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 02:10
    Photo ID: 3119978
    VIRIN: 170119-N-OY799-125
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170119-N-OY799-125 [Image 1 of 735], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

