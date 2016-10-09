170119-N-OY799-125 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2017) Sailors combat a simulated fire during an integrated fire drill aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The integrated fire drill was an exercise with Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire Department to practice for an upcoming joint drill. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 02:10
|Photo ID:
|3119978
|VIRIN:
|170119-N-OY799-125
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170119-N-OY799-125 [Image 1 of 735], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
