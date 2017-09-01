Charlie Company – Uniform Issue – Jan. 9, 2017

Recruits of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, wait to be fitted for their Marine Corps uniforms Jan. 9, 2017. Before leaving training, each recruit will be issued every uniform they are expected to own during their enlistment. In training, they will learn when and how to wear each uniform properly. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate Jan. 27, 2017. Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

