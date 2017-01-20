170120-N-XT273-114

VILLEFRANCHE SUR MER, France (Jan. 20, 2017) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) stand at attention during a ceremony at the Villefrance sur Mer War Memorial. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with joint, allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Stumberg/Released)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 Location: VILLEFRANCHE SUR MER, FR PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170120-N-XT273-114, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.