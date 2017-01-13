U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Max E. Schlessel, left, an infantry officer with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), wears a stress monitor during the Spartan Tactical Games on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. VBS 3 and the Spartan Tactical Games allow the Marines to test their tactical and cognitive thinking while competing against each other on a squad level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis C. Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 00:41
|Photo ID:
|3118367
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-GQ832-0073
|Resolution:
|4691x3235
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 2/6 Spartan Tactical Games [Image 1 of 230], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT