U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Max E. Schlessel, left, an infantry officer with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), wears a stress monitor during the Spartan Tactical Games on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. VBS 3 and the Spartan Tactical Games allow the Marines to test their tactical and cognitive thinking while competing against each other on a squad level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis C. Schneider)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with 2/6 Spartan Tactical Games [Image 1 of 230], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.