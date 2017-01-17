Marines conduct amphibious raid for COMPTUEX

Amphibious assault vehicles with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion drive in a convoy during a simulated raid Jan. 17, 2017 on Camp Lejeune as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise. COMPTUEX is the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s final at-sea evaluation designed for Marines and Sailors to increase operational efficiency before deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanye Martinez)

