170118-N-PZ223-038 AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Jan. 18, 2017) – Commander, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar reads to preschool students at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Child Development Center, Jan. 18. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristina D. Rasco/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 00:41
|Photo ID:
|3118361
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-PZ223-038
|Resolution:
|4320x2984
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170118-N-PZ223-038 [Image 1 of 230], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT