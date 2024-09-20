Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Celebrates 200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works - Part 3 - How the Civil Works Mission Evolved After the Civil War

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This is the final episode of our three-part series commemorating the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program.

    In this episode, Mr. Jonah Bea-Taylor from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History joins us to talk about how the Corps' civil works mission evolved after the Civil War. Listen in to hear how the Corps' civil works program expanded to multiple missions across the Nation.

    To learn more about the Corps history, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/About/History/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 12:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82614
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110578850.mp3
    Length: 00:20:15
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 46
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Celebrates 200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works - Part 3 - How the Civil Works Mission Evolved After the Civil War, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works

