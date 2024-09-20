Inside the Castle Celebrates 200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works - Part 3 - How the Civil Works Mission Evolved After the Civil War

This is the final episode of our three-part series commemorating the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program.
In this episode, Mr. Jonah Bea-Taylor from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History joins us to talk about how the Corps' civil works mission evolved after the Civil War. Listen in to hear how the Corps' civil works program expanded to multiple missions across the Nation.
To learn more about the Corps history, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/About/History/
