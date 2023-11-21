Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Congressional Research Service

Did you know Congress has a team of researchers for daily legislative support? In this episode, we are joined by Anna Normand and Nicole Carter who are Specialists in Natural Resources Policy at the Congressional Research Service.



Tune in and learn the mission of the Congressional Research Service and how they serve Congress with the highest quality of research, analysis, and information.



Whether you are a policy wonk, an infrastructure enthusiast, or simply curious about the inner workings of the U.S. government, this episode is for you!