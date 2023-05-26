In this episode we talk with Lauren Loyless about her risk communication project she is executing through the New Horizons program.
In a previous Inside the Castle episode, we interview the New Horizons program manager, Michael Deegan, Ph.D. Follow the link to listen to that episode https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/67457/inside-castle-new-horizons.
Ms. Loyless created a pathway for action that puts theory into practice through what she calls the AMCC framework. The framework is grounded in four data variables - access, motivation, trust, and communication. These data variables are then put into actionable invention points based on literature, emergency management and behavioral science. These actionable invention points are approach, motivation, collaboration, and communication – hints the name AMCC.
Listen in and learn more about the AMCC framework and how it is helping the Corps more effectively communicate risk.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 08:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74495
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109667122.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:18
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|9
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - New Horizon Pilot Project on Risk Communication, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT