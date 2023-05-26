Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - New Horizon Pilot Project on Risk Communication

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74495" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode we talk with Lauren Loyless about her risk communication project she is executing through the New Horizons program.



In a previous Inside the Castle episode, we interview the New Horizons program manager, Michael Deegan, Ph.D. Follow the link to listen to that episode https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/67457/inside-castle-new-horizons.



Ms. Loyless created a pathway for action that puts theory into practice through what she calls the AMCC framework. The framework is grounded in four data variables - access, motivation, trust, and communication. These data variables are then put into actionable invention points based on literature, emergency management and behavioral science. These actionable invention points are approach, motivation, collaboration, and communication – hints the name AMCC.



Listen in and learn more about the AMCC framework and how it is helping the Corps more effectively communicate risk.