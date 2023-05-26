Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - New Horizon Pilot Project on Risk Communication

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we talk with Lauren Loyless about her risk communication project she is executing through the New Horizons program.

    In a previous Inside the Castle episode, we interview the New Horizons program manager, Michael Deegan, Ph.D. Follow the link to listen to that episode https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/67457/inside-castle-new-horizons.

    Ms. Loyless created a pathway for action that puts theory into practice through what she calls the AMCC framework. The framework is grounded in four data variables - access, motivation, trust, and communication. These data variables are then put into actionable invention points based on literature, emergency management and behavioral science. These actionable invention points are approach, motivation, collaboration, and communication – hints the name AMCC.

    Listen in and learn more about the AMCC framework and how it is helping the Corps more effectively communicate risk.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74495
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109667122.mp3
    Length: 00:18:18
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 9
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - New Horizon Pilot Project on Risk Communication, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

