Inside the Castle Spotlight on Remote Lock Operations
Join us as we take a closer look at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Remote Lock Operations. In this episode, we are joined by Tiffany Burroughs and Michael Tarpey from USACE Headquarters who will provide us with a deeper understanding of remote lock operations and its transformative role in the navigation industry.
For more information about the Remote Lock Operations visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Lock-Dam-Remote-Operation/
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 09:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77495
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110007775.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:31
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|21
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Inside the Castle Spotlight on Remote Lock Operations, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
