    Inside the Castle Spotlight on Remote Lock Operations

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Join us as we take a closer look at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Remote Lock Operations. In this episode, we are joined by Tiffany Burroughs and Michael Tarpey from USACE Headquarters who will provide us with a deeper understanding of remote lock operations and its transformative role in the navigation industry.

    For more information about the Remote Lock Operations visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Lock-Dam-Remote-Operation/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77495
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110007775.mp3
    Length: 00:17:31
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 21
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    TAGS

    Navigation
    Inside the Castle
    Inland Waterways
    Remote Lock Operations

