    Inside the Castle Talks Artificial Intelligence with Microsoft

    Inside the Castle Talks Artificial Intelligence with Microsoft

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.22.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Step inside castle walls for a captivating discussion on the basics of artificial intelligence with Evan Smits, from Microsoft.

    In this episode, we delve into the basics of artificial intelligence, unraveling its mysteries and exploring its vast potential for assisting the Corps with accomplishing its mission more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

    Tune in to gain invaluable insight into the transformative power of artificial intelligence.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80612
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110328487.mp3
    Length: 00:39:47
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 35
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast/government
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks Artificial Intelligence with Microsoft, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

