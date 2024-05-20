Step inside castle walls for a captivating discussion on the basics of artificial intelligence with Evan Smits, from Microsoft.
In this episode, we delve into the basics of artificial intelligence, unraveling its mysteries and exploring its vast potential for assisting the Corps with accomplishing its mission more efficiently and effectively than ever before.
Tune in to gain invaluable insight into the transformative power of artificial intelligence.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 15:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80612
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110328487.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:47
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|35
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|podcast/government
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Talks Artificial Intelligence with Microsoft, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT