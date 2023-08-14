The U.S. Army Corps Engineers is an innovative, transformative organization providing engineering solutions to customers worldwide. Our 36,0000 civilian employees are delivering positive impacts for today and tomorrow.
In this episode, we are exploring a day in the life of a USACE Archeologist with Nancy Brighton, Susan Malin-Boyce, and Mark Smith. Listen in and learn more about this exciting career field.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 17:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75995
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109837337.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:13
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|16
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - A Day in the life of a USACE Archeologist, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT