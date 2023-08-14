Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - A Day in the life of a USACE Archeologist

    Inside the Castle - A Day in the life of a USACE Archeologist

    08.18.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    The U.S. Army Corps Engineers is an innovative, transformative organization providing engineering solutions to customers worldwide. Our 36,0000 civilian employees are delivering positive impacts for today and tomorrow.

    In this episode, we are exploring a day in the life of a USACE Archeologist with Nancy Brighton, Susan Malin-Boyce, and Mark Smith. Listen in and learn more about this exciting career field.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 17:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75995
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109837337.mp3
    Length: 00:29:13
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 16
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - A Day in the life of a USACE Archeologist, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Careers
    Inside the Castle
    Innovation
    USACE Archeologist

