Inside the Castle - A Day in the life of a USACE Archeologist

The U.S. Army Corps Engineers is an innovative, transformative organization providing engineering solutions to customers worldwide. Our 36,0000 civilian employees are delivering positive impacts for today and tomorrow.



In this episode, we are exploring a day in the life of a USACE Archeologist with Nancy Brighton, Susan Malin-Boyce, and Mark Smith. Listen in and learn more about this exciting career field.