Inside Castle Celebrates the Process Improvement Excellence Award with Mississippi Valley Division

In this episode, we continue our series showcasing our process improvement winners. Joining us is Andrew Huffman, the Quality Knowledge and Business Process Improvement Manager for the Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Andrew shares with us how MVD is best in class with certified Lean Six Sigma Belts in all six of their districts. Additionally, the Division has nearly $2.5 million of estimated financial benefits from the process improvement activities that occurred in fiscal year 2021-2022.



Listen in to learn more about the award and how MVD is improving the way they do business.