    Inside the Castle Mission Spotlight - USACE Environmental Mission

    Inside the Castle Mission Spotlight - USACE Environmental Mission

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    As the nation’s environmental engineer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages one of the largest federal environmental missions: restoring degraded ecosystems; constructing sustainable facilities; regulating waterways; managing natural resources; and, cleaning up contaminated sites from past military activities.

    Our environmental programs support the warfighter and military installations worldwide as well as USACE public recreation facilities throughout the country.

    In this episode, we sit down with Ms. Lara Beasley, USACE Environmental Division Chief; Chris Evans, DOD Environmental Programs Branch Chief; and Mr. Busse, Environmental Support Branch Chief, to talk about the Environmental mission and what the USACE workforce is doing to foster sustainability in all programs and projects.

    Listen in and learn more about this mission!

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76190
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109858811.mp3
    Length: 00:27:19
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 17
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Mission Spotlight - USACE Environmental Mission, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

