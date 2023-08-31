As the nation’s environmental engineer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages one of the largest federal environmental missions: restoring degraded ecosystems; constructing sustainable facilities; regulating waterways; managing natural resources; and, cleaning up contaminated sites from past military activities.
Our environmental programs support the warfighter and military installations worldwide as well as USACE public recreation facilities throughout the country.
In this episode, we sit down with Ms. Lara Beasley, USACE Environmental Division Chief; Chris Evans, DOD Environmental Programs Branch Chief; and Mr. Busse, Environmental Support Branch Chief, to talk about the Environmental mission and what the USACE workforce is doing to foster sustainability in all programs and projects.
Listen in and learn more about this mission!
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 11:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76190
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109858811.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:19
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|17
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Mission Spotlight - USACE Environmental Mission, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT