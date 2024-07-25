Inside the Castle Celebrates 200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works - Part 1 - Legislative History

This episode marks the beginning of our special three-part series commemorating the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program.
We kick the series off with Matthew Pearcy, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, for an in-depth look at the legislative milestones that shaped the Corps into the world-class organization it is today.
To learn more about the Corps history, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/About/History/
07.26.2024
|07.26.2024 13:00
|Newscasts
|81712
|2407/DOD_110466525.mp3
00:22:18
Inside the Castle
Inside the Castle Season 3
|41
|3
|2024
|podcast
|US
|4
|0
|0
