    Inside the Castle Celebrates 200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works - Part 1 - Legislative History

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This episode marks the beginning of our special three-part series commemorating the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program.

    We kick the series off with Matthew Pearcy, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, for an in-depth look at the legislative milestones that shaped the Corps into the world-class organization it is today.

    To learn more about the Corps history, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/About/History/

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:00
    Length: 00:22:18
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Inside the Castle
    Civil Works
    200 year anniversary of civil works
    USACE Headquarters

