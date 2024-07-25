Inside the Castle Celebrates 200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works - Part 1 - Legislative History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81712" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode marks the beginning of our special three-part series commemorating the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program.



We kick the series off with Matthew Pearcy, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, for an in-depth look at the legislative milestones that shaped the Corps into the world-class organization it is today.



To learn more about the Corps history, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/About/History/