Inside the Castle Project Spotlight - Arlington National Cemetery

In this episode, we sit down with MAJ Jared Demello, Frank Cook and Matthew Karlinchak to talk about the Arlington National Cemetery Expansion Project which is a project under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Interagency and International Services Program.



The Corps is one of many partners who work with the Arlington National Cemetery. The main role is to provide construction support for larger construction projects, like the cemetery expansion project.



Listen in to learn more about this project, the Corps’ history with the cemetery and the exciting work Corps’ construction team is accomplishing!