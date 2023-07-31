In this episode, we sit down with MAJ Jared Demello, Frank Cook and Matthew Karlinchak to talk about the Arlington National Cemetery Expansion Project which is a project under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Interagency and International Services Program.
The Corps is one of many partners who work with the Arlington National Cemetery. The main role is to provide construction support for larger construction projects, like the cemetery expansion project.
Listen in to learn more about this project, the Corps’ history with the cemetery and the exciting work Corps’ construction team is accomplishing!
|08.03.2023
|08.03.2023 15:11
|Newscasts
|75770
|2308/DOD_109805680.mp3
|00:17:34
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|15
|3
|2023
|podcast
|US
This work, Inside the Castle Project Spotlight - Arlington National Cemetery, by Angela Freyermuth
