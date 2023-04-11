Inside the Castle Talks Sustainable and Innovative Military Construction

In this episode Inside the Castle talks about sustainable and innovative military construction with Kathleen O’Neill, Dr. Christopher Thompson, and Dr. Robert Moser.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is supporting the Department of Defense and White House Administration’s efforts to reduce harmful impacts on the environment by incorporating innovation and sustainable materials in our building processes.
Additionally, USACE partners with the Army, Navy, Air Force, and private industry to execute trial construction projects on military installations that meet the NDAA’s sustainability objectives.
USACE has a goal to lower the lifetime embodied carbon emission* of infrastructure by at least 30% from established baselines and to incorporate sustainable materials.
Listen in and learn how USACE is developing sustainable infrastructure solutions for the nation's bases, camps, posts and stations.
