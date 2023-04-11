Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Talks Sustainable and Innovative Military Construction

    Inside the Castle Talks Sustainable and Innovative Military Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode Inside the Castle talks about sustainable and innovative military construction with Kathleen O’Neill, Dr. Christopher Thompson, and Dr. Robert Moser.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is supporting the Department of Defense and White House Administration’s efforts to reduce harmful impacts on the environment by incorporating innovation and sustainable materials in our building processes.

    Additionally, USACE partners with the Army, Navy, Air Force, and private industry to execute trial construction projects on military installations that meet the NDAA’s sustainability objectives.

    USACE has a goal to lower the lifetime embodied carbon emission* of infrastructure by at least 30% from established baselines and to incorporate sustainable materials.

    Listen in and learn how USACE is developing sustainable infrastructure solutions for the nation's bases, camps, posts and stations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 16:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73729
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109584732.mp3
    Length: 00:30:25
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 7
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks Sustainable and Innovative Military Construction, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Section 202 Program
    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Water Resources Development Act
    Inside the Castle Spotlight on Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership Project
    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Everglades Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military construction
    Sustainable Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT