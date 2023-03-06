Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Spotlight on Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership Project

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode Inside the Castle spotlights the Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership project (P3). The South Platte River & Tributaries (Adams & Denver Counties), Colorado, Ecosystem Restoration and Flood Risk Management project is the fourth P3 project executed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Public private partnerships (P3s) are a tool that can accelerate delivery by providing significant upfront funding, leveraging appropriations while optimizing local participation, and promoting risk sharing in project delivery. Utilizing P3s can streamline delivery, share risk, and provide significant life-cycle cost savings.

    Listen in to learn how the Corps is working closely with the City and County of Denver to implement a locally led delivery approach for the entire project.

    This alternative delivery approach is expected to result in a savings of roughly $121-194 million and is anticipated to be delivered two-five years ahead of a traditionally delivered project.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 13:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72823
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109493823.mp3
    Length: 00:32:32
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 4
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Public Private Partnership
    South Platte River

