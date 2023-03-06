Inside the Castle Spotlight on Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership Project

In this episode Inside the Castle spotlights the Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership project (P3). The South Platte River & Tributaries (Adams & Denver Counties), Colorado, Ecosystem Restoration and Flood Risk Management project is the fourth P3 project executed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Public private partnerships (P3s) are a tool that can accelerate delivery by providing significant upfront funding, leveraging appropriations while optimizing local participation, and promoting risk sharing in project delivery. Utilizing P3s can streamline delivery, share risk, and provide significant life-cycle cost savings.
Listen in to learn how the Corps is working closely with the City and County of Denver to implement a locally led delivery approach for the entire project.
This alternative delivery approach is expected to result in a savings of roughly $121-194 million and is anticipated to be delivered two-five years ahead of a traditionally delivered project.
