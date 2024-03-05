Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 3 - The New Construction Management Platform

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, we are continuing our Construction Innovation Management series with Niki Porter, Darrick Godfrey and Alexandra Henderson Connors.

    Part 3 of this 5 part series showcases the new Construction Management Platform (CMP). Listen in as the Corps team talks about why they are working to modernize the construction management tools and why it is critical to have a new construction management platform to help construction managers better manage their projects.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 16:22
    Location: US
    USACE
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Construction Management

