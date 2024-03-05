Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 3 - The New Construction Management Platform

In this episode, we are continuing our Construction Innovation Management series with Niki Porter, Darrick Godfrey and Alexandra Henderson Connors.



Part 3 of this 5 part series showcases the new Construction Management Platform (CMP). Listen in as the Corps team talks about why they are working to modernize the construction management tools and why it is critical to have a new construction management platform to help construction managers better manage their projects.