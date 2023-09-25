Inside the Castle Spotlight on USACE Lean Six Sigma Excellence Award Program

In this episode we learn more about the USACE Lean Six Sigma Excellence Award Program winners with Kevin Fuqua, Deputy Business Process Improvement (BPI) Capability Manager at USACE Headquarters.



The intent of the Lean Six Sigma Excellence Award Program (LEAP) is to recognize Army organizations and practitioners who demonstrate excellence in development, sustainment, and employment of Business Process Improvement (BPI) capabilities in support of the enterprise approach to institutional adoption.