    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - National Local Government Liaison Program

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Dr. Nadia Mohandessi sits down with Ms. Patsy Fletcher, recently retired from the USACE Emergency Support Function #3 (ESF #3) Permanent Cadre, and Ms. Franchesca Gilbert, N-LGL Subject Matter Expert, to discuss the National-Local Government Liaison (N-LGL) Program and Cadre. The N-LGL Cadre is comprised of specially trained individuals from across USACE who deploy during disaster response efforts when requested by FEMA. N-LGLs work under FEMA leadership and integrate into a FEMA Branch or Division located at a city or county EOC to serve as the initial USACE point person at this level to help explain USACE’s missions under FEMA. They do not, however, commit USACE or the government to any work for the state or locals under FEMA or USACE’s authorities.

