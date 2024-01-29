Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Spotlight on Huntsville Engineering and Support Center and Welcome2lt digital in-processing tool

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, we showcase another 2022 USACE Innovation Award Winner!

    Listen to learn how the Huntsville Engineering and Support Center deployed the Welcome2lt digital in-processing tool and dashboard to reduce the time an employee spends on-boarding by more than 60%.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:21
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Business Process Improvement

