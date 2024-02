Inside the Castle - Spotlight on Huntsville Engineering and Support Center and Welcome2lt digital in-processing tool

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78784" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we showcase another 2022 USACE Innovation Award Winner!



Listen to learn how the Huntsville Engineering and Support Center deployed the Welcome2lt digital in-processing tool and dashboard to reduce the time an employee spends on-boarding by more than 60%.