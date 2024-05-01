Inside the Castle Talks Authorizations and Appropriations

Ever wondered how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gets the go-ahead and green light to fund all those vital infrastructure projects across the nation? On this episode of Inside the Castle, we dive into the sometimes-murky world of authorizations and appropriations.



We'll break down the key differences between the two terms and explain what it takes for a USACE project to go from the drawing board to reality.



So, whether you are a civil engineer, an advocate for your local waterway, or simply curious about how it all works, tune in!