Ever wondered how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gets the go-ahead and green light to fund all those vital infrastructure projects across the nation? On this episode of Inside the Castle, we dive into the sometimes-murky world of authorizations and appropriations.
We'll break down the key differences between the two terms and explain what it takes for a USACE project to go from the drawing board to reality.
So, whether you are a civil engineer, an advocate for your local waterway, or simply curious about how it all works, tune in!
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80275
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110280855.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:01
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|33
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast Government
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Talks Authorizations and Appropriations, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT