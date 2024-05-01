Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Talks Authorizations and Appropriations

    Inside the Castle Talks Authorizations and Appropriations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Ever wondered how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gets the go-ahead and green light to fund all those vital infrastructure projects across the nation? On this episode of Inside the Castle, we dive into the sometimes-murky world of authorizations and appropriations.

    We'll break down the key differences between the two terms and explain what it takes for a USACE project to go from the drawing board to reality.

    So, whether you are a civil engineer, an advocate for your local waterway, or simply curious about how it all works, tune in!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80275
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110280855.mp3
    Length: 00:23:01
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 33
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks Authorizations and Appropriations, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Congress
    Headquarters
    USACE
    Corps
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Taylor Swift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT