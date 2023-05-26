Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle talks Dam Safety Awareness

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is responsible for more than 700 dams across the Unities States that provide multiple benefits such as flood risk management, navigation, water supply, hydropower, environmental stewardship, fish and wildlife conservation, and recreation. Through the Dam Safety Program, USACE provides oversight for its dams and works to ensure they remain safe, reliable, and able to provide their intended benefits.

    It’s National Dam Safety Awareness Day and in this episode of Inside the Castle, we talk with Travis Tutka, USACE Headquarters Dam and Levee Branch Chief and Aaron Snyder, Director of the Corps Water Infrastructure Financing Program about the state of dam safety and the path forward for maintaining, upgrading, and repairing our Nations dams.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74543
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109670956.mp3
    Length: 00:16:23
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 10
    Disc # 2
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle talks Dam Safety Awareness, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inside the Castle

