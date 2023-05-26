Inside the Castle talks Dam Safety Awareness

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is responsible for more than 700 dams across the Unities States that provide multiple benefits such as flood risk management, navigation, water supply, hydropower, environmental stewardship, fish and wildlife conservation, and recreation. Through the Dam Safety Program, USACE provides oversight for its dams and works to ensure they remain safe, reliable, and able to provide their intended benefits.
It’s National Dam Safety Awareness Day and in this episode of Inside the Castle, we talk with Travis Tutka, USACE Headquarters Dam and Levee Branch Chief and Aaron Snyder, Director of the Corps Water Infrastructure Financing Program about the state of dam safety and the path forward for maintaining, upgrading, and repairing our Nations dams.
