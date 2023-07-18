Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Beneficial Use of Dredged Material

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has established a goal to advance the practice of beneficial use of dredged material to 70% by the year 2030. Dredged material is a valued resource that is not to be wasted, but instead used for benefits to the ecosystem, economy, and to deliver the USACE mission more effectively and efficiently across the Navigation, Flood Risk Management and Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration projects.

    Listen in as we learn more about this program and the benefits it provides to the environment and the nation.

