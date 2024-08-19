Inside the Castle Celebrates 200 Year Anniversary of Civil Works - Part 2 - Early USACE surveys and Civil Works Projects

This is the second episode of our three-part series commemorating the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works Program.



In this episode, Mr. John Lonnquest, PhD., Chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History joins us to talk about how the General Survey Act contributed to the establishment of the Corps of Topographical Engineers in 1838. He also talks about the Corps' first civil works projects and why they were so important to the Corps and the Nation.



To learn more about the Corps history, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/About/History/