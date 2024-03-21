Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 5 - Research and Development Construction Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79551" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we are wrapping up our Construction Innovation Management series with Jason Gobin, Darrick Godfrey and Alexandra Henderson Connors.



This final part of the series showcases the research and development aspects of Construction Management Innovation. Listen in as the Corps team talks about how they are using research and USACE lab resources to meet the everyday needs of the construction management workforce.