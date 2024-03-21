In this episode, we are wrapping up our Construction Innovation Management series with Jason Gobin, Darrick Godfrey and Alexandra Henderson Connors.
This final part of the series showcases the research and development aspects of Construction Management Innovation. Listen in as the Corps team talks about how they are using research and USACE lab resources to meet the everyday needs of the construction management workforce.
Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 5 - Research and Development Construction Management, by Angela Freyermuth
