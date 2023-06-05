Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

In this episode we discuss the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) with Jerry Dorsey and Abigail Maher.
FEVS is an annual government-wide survey that measures federal employees' perceptions of critical work-life areas that drive employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention across the workforce.
Listen and learn why this survey is important and how it is helping the Corps improve the workplace now and into the future.
|06.06.2023
|06.06.2023 17:28
|Newscasts
|74721
|2306/DOD_109686202.mp3
|00:26:37
|Inside the Castle
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|11
|3
|2023
|podcast
|US
|5
|0
|0
