    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we discuss the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) with Jerry Dorsey and Abigail Maher.

    FEVS is an annual government-wide survey that measures federal employees' perceptions of critical work-life areas that drive employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention across the workforce.

    Listen and learn why this survey is important and how it is helping the Corps improve the workplace now and into the future.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.06.2023 17:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74721
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109686202.mp3
    Length: 00:26:37
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 11
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
