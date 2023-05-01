Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE National Hurricane Program

The National Hurricane Program is a federal interagency partnership between USACE, FEMA, and NOAA, which provides technical services and studies throughout the hurricane threatened coastal states. The technical assistance is focused on hurricane evacuation and response planning, readiness, and operational decision making.



Listen in as we talk with Marco Ciarla and Thomas Laczo about this critical program and the benefits it provides to the nation.



To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/risk-management/hurricanes



The HURREVAC program just hit 25,000 registered users!

To learn more about the HURREVAC application at: http://www.hurrevac.com/.