In this episode of Inside the Castle, we delve into a day in the life of a local government liaison. This vital aspect of disaster recovery operations often goes unnoticed; however, it is a critical link between local government, local citizens, and the federal recovery efforts.
After a natural disaster or a significant event, local citizens find themselves facing a myriad of questions and uncertainties about the recovery process. They are often left wondering who to turn to for assistance and guidance. That is where the local governmental liaisons come into play.
Join us for an enlightening conversation that highlights the unsung heroes who work diligently to ensure that local communities receive the support they need when it matters most.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 10:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77241
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109974520.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:27
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
This work, Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of a Local Government Liaison, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
