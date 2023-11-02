Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of a Local Government Liaison

    Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of a Local Government Liaison

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode of Inside the Castle, we delve into a day in the life of a local government liaison. This vital aspect of disaster recovery operations often goes unnoticed; however, it is a critical link between local government, local citizens, and the federal recovery efforts.

    After a natural disaster or a significant event, local citizens find themselves facing a myriad of questions and uncertainties about the recovery process. They are often left wondering who to turn to for assistance and guidance. That is where the local governmental liaisons come into play.

    Join us for an enlightening conversation that highlights the unsung heroes who work diligently to ensure that local communities receive the support they need when it matters most.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77241
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109974520.mp3
    Length: 00:29:27
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 20
    Disc # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - A Day in the Life of a Local Government Liaison, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Section 202 Program
    Inside the Castle talks Dam Safety Awareness
    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey
    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Corps Water Infrastructure Financing Program
    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Beneficial Use of Dredged Material
    Inside the Castle Project Spotlight - Arlington National Cemetery
    Inside the Castle - A Day in the life of a USACE Archeologist
    Inside the Castle Mission Spotlight - USACE Environmental Mission
    Inside the Castle Spotlight on USACE Climate Tools
    Inside the Castle Spotlight on USACE Lean Six Sigma Excellence Award Program
    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Water Resources Development Act
    Inside the Castle Spotlight on Denver South Platte Public Private Partnership Project
    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Everglades Program
    Inside the Castle Talks Sustainable and Innovative Military Construction
    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE National Hurricane Program
    Inside the Castle interviews the Director of Civil Works
    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - New Horizon Pilot Project on Risk Communication

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Local Governmental Liasion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT