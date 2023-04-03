Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Everglades Program

Listen in as Inside the Castle talks with Eva Velez, Jacksonville District, about the Everglades Program. Learn how USACE is restoring, preserving and protecting the South Florida ecosystem as well as providing for the other water related needs of region.