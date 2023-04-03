Listen in as Inside the Castle talks with Eva Velez, Jacksonville District, about the Everglades Program. Learn how USACE is restoring, preserving and protecting the South Florida ecosystem as well as providing for the other water related needs of region.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 13:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73511
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109561304.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:43
|Artist
|Delivery Innovation Team
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|6
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Everglades Program, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT