    Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - Everglades Program

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Listen in as Inside the Castle talks with Eva Velez, Jacksonville District, about the Everglades Program. Learn how USACE is restoring, preserving and protecting the South Florida ecosystem as well as providing for the other water related needs of region.

