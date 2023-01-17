Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Section 202 Program

In this episode we discuss the Section 202 Program with Brandon Moore, Huntington District, and Michael Moore, Louisville District.



Section 202 was incorporated into the Energy and Water Development Act of 1981 (P.L. 96-367). Section 202 authorized the Corps to design and construct necessary and advisable flood control measures to prevent future flood damages at several named communities, in the Tug and Levisa Forks and Upper Cumberland River Basins.



Listen in and learn about the Section 202 Program and specific projects currently being worked on under Section 202, like the Johnson County, KY Flood Risk Managment Project.