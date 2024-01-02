In this episode, we continue to highlight our Business Process Improvement Award winners with Ozzy Orwick, USACE Headquarters Human Resources Data Director. Mr. Orwick expanded on the success of the Mississippi Valley Division's improvements to the DoD Performance Management and Appraisal Program (DPMAP) dashboard. His efforts resulted in an enterprise-wide solution that is 100% automated and provides supervisors as well as senior leaders with a more expedited way to view status of required DPMAP tasks.
Congratulations Ozzy! We appreciate your commitment to improving the way USACE does business!
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 16:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78133
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110069860.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:07
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|24
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Highlights the award winning USACE Enterprise DPMAP Status Dashboard, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT