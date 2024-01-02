Inside the Castle - Highlights the award winning USACE Enterprise DPMAP Status Dashboard

In this episode, we continue to highlight our Business Process Improvement Award winners with Ozzy Orwick, USACE Headquarters Human Resources Data Director. Mr. Orwick expanded on the success of the Mississippi Valley Division's improvements to the DoD Performance Management and Appraisal Program (DPMAP) dashboard. His efforts resulted in an enterprise-wide solution that is 100% automated and provides supervisors as well as senior leaders with a more expedited way to view status of required DPMAP tasks.



Congratulations Ozzy! We appreciate your commitment to improving the way USACE does business!