Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 2 - Resident Management System

    Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 2 - Resident Management System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, we continue our series on Construction Management Innovation with Darrick Godfrey, Alexandra Henderson Connors, and Renee Mullinax.

    Listen in to learn more about the tools the Corps' Construction Managers currently use to track construction projects and what the Construction Management Innovation team is doing to improve the tools in the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 12:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79229
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110154100.mp3
    Length: 00:23:20
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 29
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 2 - Resident Management System, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Construction Management Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT