In this episode, we continue our series on Construction Management Innovation with Darrick Godfrey, Alexandra Henderson Connors, and Renee Mullinax.
Listen in to learn more about the tools the Corps' Construction Managers currently use to track construction projects and what the Construction Management Innovation team is doing to improve the tools in the future.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 12:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79229
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110154100.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:20
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|29
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Construction Management Innovation Part 2 - Resident Management System, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT