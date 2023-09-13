Inside the Castle Spotlight on USACE Climate Tools

In this episode we talk with Dr. Will Veatch and Brantley Thames about the suite of publicly available web tools that allow users to analyze historical and climate-projected data for climate preparedness and resilience planning.
Listen in and learn how these tools support risk-informed decisions and help make the nation more resilient to climate-related changes through adaptation.
