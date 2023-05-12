In this episode Inside the Castle talks with Mr. Eddie Belk, the Director of Civil Works, about the Corps, his leadership philosophy and how the Corps is executing a historic workload.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74352
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109651481.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:29
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle Season 3
|Track #
|8
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle interviews the Director of Civil Works, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
