    Inside the Castle interviews the Director of Civil Works

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode Inside the Castle talks with Mr. Eddie Belk, the Director of Civil Works, about the Corps, his leadership philosophy and how the Corps is executing a historic workload.

