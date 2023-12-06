Inside the Castle Highlights the 2020-2021 Process Improvement Team Excellence Award Winner - DoD Performance Management and Appraisal Program

In this episode, we celebrate the 2020-2021 Process Improvement Team Excellence Award Winner for their efforts to improve how the agency works through the DoD Performance Management and Appraisal Program commonly known by DoD workforce as DPMAP.



Sabine Faltenbacher, New Orleans District Quality Management Representative, joins us to talk about the innovative improvements the way the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers executes the DPMAP and the lessons they learned along the way.