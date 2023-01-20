Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Water Resources Development Act

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72047" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Since 2014, Congress and the Administration have passed a Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) every two years. WRDA authorizes the Secretary of the Army, through the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works (ASA(CW)), to conduct studies, construct projects, and research various activities and development that can lead to improvements of rivers and harbors of the United States.



Listen in on this episode to learn about WRDA with Mr. Gib Owen, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works; Mr. David Wethington, Chief, Future Directions Branch at USACE Headquarters; and Ms. Amy Frantz, Senior Policy Advisor at USACE Headquarters.



Additional information about the Water Resources Development Act can be found on our website at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Water-Resources-Development-Act/.