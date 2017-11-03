170311-N-NB178-043 AQABA, Jordan (March 11, 2017) Sailors handle mooring lines on the flight deck aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103). Truxtun is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyrell K. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 02:33
|Photo ID:
|3232570
|VIRIN:
|170311-N-NB178-043
|Resolution:
|5406x3604
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|USS TRUXTUN (DDG 103), AQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Truxtun is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
