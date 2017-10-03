170309-N-IR734-528

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (March 9, 2017) Lead Solo Pilot of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, Cmdr. Frank Weisser soars over the Imperial Valley after a heritage flight with an F6F Hellcat and F8F Bearcat aircraft. The Hellcat and Bearcat were the first two aircraft models used by The Blue Angels shortly after the team's inception in 1946. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Cotter/Released)

