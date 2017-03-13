170313-N-KP948-051

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2017) A Mark 45 5-inch gun fires aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during a live fire gunnery exercise as the ship conducts Flag Officer Sea Training 2017. Donald Cook, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 02:33 Photo ID: 3232576 VIRIN: 170313-N-KP948-051 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 901.17 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170313-N-KP948-051 [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.