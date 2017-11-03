170311-N-GB595-079U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Melson, left, under the watchful eye of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kyle Deroche, from Jacksonville, Fla., signals the launch of an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mathew J. Diendorf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 01:05 Photo ID: 3231565 VIRIN: 170311-N-GB595-079 Resolution: 3618x2584 Size: 1.33 MB Location: U. Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Deployment [Image 1 of 267], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.