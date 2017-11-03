USS Makin Island Deployment

170311-N-GB595-079U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Melson, left, under the watchful eye of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kyle Deroche, from Jacksonville, Fla., signals the launch of an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mathew J. Diendorf)
