170315-N-BL637-154 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 15, 2017 Senior leadership from the Republic of Korea navy and from Carrier Strike Group One pose for a photo during a welcoming ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)
|03.15.2017
|03.16.2017 02:35
|3232606
|170315-N-BL637-154
|3000x2002
|3.99 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
