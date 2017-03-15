170315-N-BL637-154 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 15, 2017 Senior leadership from the Republic of Korea navy and from Carrier Strike Group One pose for a photo during a welcoming ceremony in Busan, Republic of Korea. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

