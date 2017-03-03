U.S. Marines and French military enhance core infantry skills

U.S. Marines assigned to Black Sea Rotational Force display to French Marines how to maintain a low profile aboard the French ship Mistral, in the Mediterranean Sea, March 3, 2017, as part of the exercise Jeanne d’Arc. This exercise provides U.S. Marines the opportunity to increase proficiency in core infantry skills and develop an amphibious mindset while being trained as one cohesive unit with the French and British militaries, in order to aid the understanding of how allied forces operate and develop camaraderie between our NATO partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luke Hoogendam)

