170314-N-RN782-032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 14, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (SW) Davondrion Compton, from Bunkie, Louisiana, places a tourniquet on Hospitalman (AW/SW) Christopher Marraquin, from Miami, during a tactical casualty care course aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Compton was one of several hospital corpsman who attended the course to better their knowledge. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamal McNeill/Released)

