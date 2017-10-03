Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 02:34 Photo ID: 3232591 VIRIN: 170310-N-KB401-036 Resolution: 1920x1349 Size: 759.72 KB Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, GHWB, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.