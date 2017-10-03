170310-N-KB401-036 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 10, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transits the Suez Canal. GHWB, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 02:34
|Photo ID:
|3232591
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-KB401-036
|Resolution:
|1920x1349
|Size:
|759.72 KB
|Location:
|USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GHWB, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. [Image 1 of 587], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
