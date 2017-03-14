170314-N-ES994-001

WASHINGTON (March 14, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson discusses partnerships with industries during the National Ship Repair Industry Conference hosted by the Shipbuilders Council of America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Elliott Fabrizio/Released)

